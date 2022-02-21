Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 60,000 Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE:BROS opened at $50.66 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

