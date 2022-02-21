Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,372 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $67.81 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.