Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CINF opened at $125.58 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

