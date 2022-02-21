Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,621 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,568,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $82,602,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after buying an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 192,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,127,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $300.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.38 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.