Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Patria Investments worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Patria Investments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 75.8% in the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 222,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,822 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Patria Investments by 17.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 202,965 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,089,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $884.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

