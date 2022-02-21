Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 87,384 Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,384 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Convey Holding Parent worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $6,450,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNVY opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNVY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

