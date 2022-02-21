Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 93,934 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,934 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of AST SpaceMobile worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.