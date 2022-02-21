Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.44 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

