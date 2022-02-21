Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 0.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

