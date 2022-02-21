BSC Station Price Hits $0.0811 on Top Exchanges (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $767,474.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.43 or 0.06938121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.12 or 1.00682054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051131 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars.

