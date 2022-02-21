BSCView (BSCV) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $112,767.30 and $10,872.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.07 or 0.06965877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,415.08 or 0.99512040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050976 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

