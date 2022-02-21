Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

