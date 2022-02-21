Burency (BUY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $220,184.00

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Burency has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $220,184.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Burency has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00107525 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

BUY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

