Butterfly Network (BFLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Butterfly Network to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594 over the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

BFLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

