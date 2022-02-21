Butterfly Network (BFLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Butterfly Network to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $28.93.
In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594 over the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BFLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.