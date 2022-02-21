ByteNext (BNU) Market Capitalization Tops $588,902.29

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $588,902.29 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.37 or 0.06931199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,977.87 or 0.99985825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00050639 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

