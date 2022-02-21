Bytom Hits Market Cap of $41.95 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Bytom has a market cap of $41.95 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00278266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015840 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,736,607,712 coins and its circulating supply is 1,639,802,356 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.