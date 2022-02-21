Cactus (WHD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Cactus to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WHD opened at $47.78 on Monday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cactus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cactus by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cactus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

