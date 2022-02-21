Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Trimmed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $79.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.95.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

