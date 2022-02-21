Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.49% of Caesars Entertainment worth $837,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,015,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.28. 3,175,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

