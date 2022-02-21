California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 487 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of AMERCO worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 2,496.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,908,000 after buying an additional 36,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $587.43 on Monday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $523.94 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $659.04 and its 200 day moving average is $679.91. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

