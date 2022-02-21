California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 79,777 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,777 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.