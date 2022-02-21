California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Primerica worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $1,552,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,132,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Primerica by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,919,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $135.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.47 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.