California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Synovus Financial worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,682,000 after acquiring an additional 213,661 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 203,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

SNV opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

