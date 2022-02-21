California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Planet Fitness worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,092,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,558,000 after acquiring an additional 269,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,919,000 after acquiring an additional 197,821 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 174,534 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

