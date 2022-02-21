California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of ShockWave Medical worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.4% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $599,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

SWAV opened at $147.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

