California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Leggett & Platt worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

