California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 613,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $149.05 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

