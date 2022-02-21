California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,032 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Coherent worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Coherent by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coherent by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,173,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $266.01 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

