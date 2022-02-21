California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 191,052 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of QIAGEN worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,971,000 after purchasing an additional 417,408 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 300.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 186,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.