California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,712 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $52.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
