California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,712 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $52.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

