Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

