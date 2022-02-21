Cambridge Trust Co. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $298.07 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.99. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of -140.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

