Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 25.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 566,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after buying an additional 116,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Intel by 34.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 219,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

