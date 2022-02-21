Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,719 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $436.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

