Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,013 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $55,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $142.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

