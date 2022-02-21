Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 54,896 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,896 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,579,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $262.68 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

