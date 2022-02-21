Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 54,896 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,896 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $262.68 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

