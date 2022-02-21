Campion Asset Management Sells 2,293 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Campion Asset Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,255,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,330,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

