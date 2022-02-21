Campion Asset Management Sells 3,500 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Campion Asset Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.16. 3,400,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,506. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.