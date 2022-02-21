Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Buy

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.82 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

