Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Buy

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.50.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.
Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.82 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
