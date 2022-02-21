Canada Goose (GOOS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canada Goose (TSE: GOOS):
- 2/14/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$70.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$35.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$48.00.
- 1/27/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$70.00 to C$60.00.
- 1/5/2022 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$60.00.
Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$36.16. The company had a trading volume of 511,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,178. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.08. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.82 and a 12-month high of C$67.33.
In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.
