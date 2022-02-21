Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 495,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 232,464 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $124.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

