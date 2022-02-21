Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GOEV opened at $5.69 on Monday. Canoo has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canoo by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 422,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Canoo by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 67,293 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canoo by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

