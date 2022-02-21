Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GOEV opened at $5.69 on Monday. Canoo has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.
Several research analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canoo (GOEV)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.