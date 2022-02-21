Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.17% of Capital Bancorp worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

