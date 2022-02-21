Capital One Financial Comments on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

