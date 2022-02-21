Capital One Financial Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

NYSE TRGP opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

