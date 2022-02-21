Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.Capri also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.05.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.81. 1,574,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,147. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. Capri has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

