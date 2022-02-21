Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Capri stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $67.81. 1,574,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,147. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.05.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

