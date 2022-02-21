Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.16 per share for the year.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$6.83.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

