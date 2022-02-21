Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0620 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $184,971.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.91 or 0.06909676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,079.99 or 0.99406600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,765,183 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

